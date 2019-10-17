BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Down 41.5%

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price fell 41.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.67, 4,294,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,581% from the average session volume of 255,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of research firms have commented on BNGO. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 347.02% and a negative net margin of 247.03%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

