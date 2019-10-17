Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.26). Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $188,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,587,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,423,177.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,545,000 after purchasing an additional 294,098 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 60.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,008,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 380,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $38,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 236.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 383,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 544,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

