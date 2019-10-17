Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.74.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 101.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.00. 595,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.35 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

