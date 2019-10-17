BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 11,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,203. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.33.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDSI shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 24,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $117,383.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $34,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,683 shares of company stock valued at $969,862. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $1,860,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 333,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 967.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 248,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 123,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

