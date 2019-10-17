Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 13,478 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $78.73. 1,981,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,819. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

