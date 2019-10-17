Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,063,000 after buying an additional 532,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,275 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,144,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,097,000 after purchasing an additional 203,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,268,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,854,000 after purchasing an additional 218,380 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,401,000 after purchasing an additional 434,078 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.39. 36,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,236. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $58.14.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.