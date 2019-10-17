Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.71. 104,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,419. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

