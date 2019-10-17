Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,529. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

