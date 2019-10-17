Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 3,419 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,491,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,887,000 after buying an additional 1,402,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,082,000 after buying an additional 552,015 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after buying an additional 470,781 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,531,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,751,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.06. 2,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,648. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $121.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.28.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

