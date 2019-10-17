BidiPass (BDP) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.03 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $80,176.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00042996 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.53 or 0.05992381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00043446 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,969,777 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.