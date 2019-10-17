BidaskClub Downgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Sell

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.08. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $17.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 15.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

