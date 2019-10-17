Berenberg Bank Analysts Give American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) a $35.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. 2,385,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,023,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $40.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler bought 4,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,706.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 271,761 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,055 shares of the airline’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,622 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

