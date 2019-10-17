Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 371,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $757.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.