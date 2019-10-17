Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Bellway (LON:BWY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,550 ($46.39) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,790 ($49.52) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,620 ($47.30)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,538 ($46.23) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,642.92 ($47.60).

Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,318 ($43.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,177.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,981.72. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 333.45 ($4.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,562 ($46.54). The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

