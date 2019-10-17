Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.58 and last traded at $133.27, approximately 200,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 316,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.52.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Get Beigene alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 153.32%. The company had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was up 360.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $336,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 328,873 shares in the company, valued at $44,312,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total value of $1,248,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,106 shares of company stock worth $3,361,842. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Beigene by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beigene by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Beigene by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

About Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.