BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.87% of BBX Capital worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BBX Capital by 5,892.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BBX Capital stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. BBX Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). BBX Capital had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. Research analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

BBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BBX Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

