Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.82

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.82 and traded as high as $76.25. Bayerische Motoren Werke shares last traded at $75.94, with a volume of 447 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAMXF. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $28.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.