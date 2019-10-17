Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDEV. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Barratt Developments to a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 659.82 ($8.62).

Shares of LON BDEV traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 671 ($8.77). 8,153,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 670.20 ($8.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 636.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 610.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 36.80 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $9.60. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

