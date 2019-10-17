Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

JELD stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

