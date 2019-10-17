Barclays Analysts Give Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) a $30.00 Price Target

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) has been given a $30.00 price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

NBLX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,898. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $958.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 647,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 97.9% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

