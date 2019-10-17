Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 5.7%

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.98 and last traded at $42.07, approximately 1,581,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,713,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.20 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 3.21.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). Baozun had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Baozun’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Baozun by 4,736.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

