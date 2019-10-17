Bank Ozk Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 679 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,113% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.45 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 665,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 139,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,667,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 249,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 284,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 113,616 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

