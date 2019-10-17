Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

