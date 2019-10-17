Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,085 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KT were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 89.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 31.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 33.8% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KT. ValuEngine upgraded KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie cut KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

KT stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.38. KT Corp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

