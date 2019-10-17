Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,777 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $30.72 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2767 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

