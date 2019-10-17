Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,001 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of BK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.45. 102,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,028. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

