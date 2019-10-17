Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 36.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

ORGO opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03. Organogenesis Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $310.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $12.00 target price on Organogenesis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In related news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 860,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $5,156,791.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,521,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,019. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.