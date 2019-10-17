Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,537,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,487,000 after purchasing an additional 242,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.