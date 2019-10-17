Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $105.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $73.23 and a 52-week high of $112.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.02.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.