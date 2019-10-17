Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.10

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and traded as high as $97.39. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $96.74, with a volume of 528,552 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$115.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$116.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$106.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.8099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

In other news, Director Philip Orsino purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$91.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$917,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,877,500.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

