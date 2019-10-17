Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $28,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $560.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $45.13.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,391 shares of company stock valued at $304,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

