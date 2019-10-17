Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.72% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $61.58 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1564 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.