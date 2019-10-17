Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.20% of Bottomline Technologies worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $67.96.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $571,605.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,944.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $123,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,207 shares of company stock worth $1,426,893 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

