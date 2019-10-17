Bank of America Corp DE Buys 4,517 Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.82% of First Financial worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $520.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. First Financial Corp has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $49.77.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. First Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

