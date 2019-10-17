Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 206,324 Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 570.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOL. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $181,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 5.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 44.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOL. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.21 and a beta of -0.12.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.37 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.