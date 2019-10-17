Bank of America Begins Coverage on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.36.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. 1,791,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $449,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,470,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106,258 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

