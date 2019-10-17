Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 30th total of 953,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,235,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 286,557 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE BSAC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $29.19. 23,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.