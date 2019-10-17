Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSBR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter worth $104,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 559.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter worth $202,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

