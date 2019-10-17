Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.38 ($6.26).

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.