Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 24.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,655.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,905.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,311 shares of company stock worth $11,584,129. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $187.08 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.98 and its 200-day moving average is $260.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $272.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

