Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 85,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 487,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.53. 33,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,140. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.