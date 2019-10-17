Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

USHY remained flat at $$40.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,991 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

