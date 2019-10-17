Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Copart by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $81.29. 349,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

