Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.20. 1,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,830. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $104.43 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.32.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6098 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

