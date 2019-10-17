Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 15,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,922.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 284,841 shares of company stock valued at $850,650 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.06% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

