Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Short Interest Update

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 30th total of 7,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $695,481.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 447,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,511,901.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $3,715,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,376,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,707,950. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ball by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ball by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ball by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Ball by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Ball by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

