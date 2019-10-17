B. Riley Analysts Give TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) a $18.00 Price Target

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) has been given a $18.00 target price by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 63,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,649. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

