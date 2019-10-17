Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

AXGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.79 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

AXGT stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

