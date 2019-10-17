Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 16,112 Shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $32,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Ideal Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $259,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 259 shares of Ideal Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $655.27.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 3,145 shares of Ideal Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $15,787.90.

Ideal Power stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Ideal Power Inc has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

