Aviva (LON:AV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $405.13

Aviva plc (LON:AV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $405.13 and traded as high as $408.80. Aviva shares last traded at $406.40, with a volume of 15,776,746 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 551 ($7.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 499.82 ($6.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 405.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

In related news, insider Glyn Barker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £97,750 ($127,727.69). Also, insider George Culmer bought 31,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £124,478.48 ($162,653.18).

About Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

